What’s Really Going On In The Middle East

Many are under the impression that the chaos that is spreading throughout the Middle East is to protect the petrodollar and secure oil resources for American and Western companies.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

First, the petrodollar is backed by Saudi Arabia and the other Arab countries. Yet, the US Congress recently passed a law that allows victims of “terrorism” to sue the Saudis.

That’s not how one maintains the hegemony of the petrodollar. Besides, if the petrodollar was the concern, Israel would be the first country to go, as most Arab countries do not support the theft of Palestine by the Zionists.

Second, oil resources are available all over the world, including the US; so there’s no need for war to control them. At the beginning of the oil rush it might have been a truism that war was necessary, not anymore.

“Oil and gas are abiotic, [and] can be found deep below the surface of the earth in most parts of the world and in very large amounts,” wrote Vinod Dar in Abiotic Oil and Gas

In general, it is true that wars waged by the US are mostly for American control of natural resources, territorial expansions, and the benefit of the Military Industrial Complex. It is also true that all US imperialistic moves are always to benefit the country’s most influential elite of the time.

For instance, the Vietnam war was to favor the elite that controls the Military Industrial Complex, whereas the banana wars were engineered to secure control over banana plantations in South America and the Caribbean for another segment of the American elite. The most blatant of the banana wars were in Honduras where the US intervened seven times between 1903 and 1925. None of these wars was about the US dollar.

Today, the US’s most demanding and most pernicious elite are the Jews, who are only satisfied when Israel takes center stage in US foreign policy.

So for the first time in America’s history, US-led wars are being waged to benefit a foreign nation, Israel, by wagging America from within, using the Jewish AIPAC as its whipping mechanism and bribe money as its corrupting influence.

Consequently, all current wars, conflicts, and fabricated terrorism in the Middle East are only to benefit Israel, destroy its perceived enemies, and facilitate its expansion plan (i.e., the delusional Greater Israel or Promised Land).

“The Promised Land extends from the River of Egypt to the Euphrates. It includes parts of Syria and Lebanon,” explained Rabbi Fischmann, as he shamelessly ascribed to Jews the ownership of said Promised Land, even though Jews are NOT the chosen Hebrews with whom God had the Old Covenant – all Hebrews are irrevocably dead.

Dr. Steve Pieczenik, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, explains why the very concept behind the creation of modern Israel, let alone the Promised Land claptrap, is unadulterated malarkey: “We Ashkenazi Jews are neither born of the tribe nor part of any ancient history that was concocted by some story tellers and fakirs. We were nomads in the Pale region of the Ukraine, Poland, and Russia. The rest is just that – myth making and weaving a nonsensical story of entitlement.”

Still, in order to eliminate all opposition to Israel’s Machiavellian design to steal more Arab lands – in addition to completely swallow and erase Palestine – and destroy its perceived enemies, the more powerful and influential Arab and Muslim countries of the region (especially those not firmly in the US orbit) had to be weakened to the point of exhaustion through never-ending imperial warfare and strife, terrorism, coups d’état, proxy wars (egging Muslim countries on to attack each other), and the so-called Arab Spring’s color revolutions orchestrated by the Jewish neocons in Washington, DC. See How the Ashkenazi Jews conquered the West.

Given that the non-Hebraic Israelis could not start such an ambitious project by themselves, let alone bring it to fruition in its entirety, the only solution was to wag the American dog to implement most of it.

After all, the dog couldn’t possibly decline since the Israeli lobby AIPAC has it by the groin, bribing equally both the Republicans and the Democrats, who are nothing but political whores willing to betray their country and shatter the peace of the world.

All these conflicts have so far drained trillions upon trillions of dollars from the US Treasury, hatched an economic depression, and resulted in over 5 Million refugees and 3 Million dead, including Christians. See The War on Christianity

Americans had better wake up before it’s too late! The Israeli parasitic infestation of the US government has reached critical mass. See Israel is the Problem.

“That (Jewish) stranglehold has got to be broken or this country is going down the drain,” explained Evangelist Billy Graham to President Nixon.

